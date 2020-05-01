THE NEW HEART OF

DOWNTOWN SAN PEDRO

The Pepper Tree Plaza is located next to the Historic San Pedro City Hall, at the corner of S Harbor Blvd and W 6th St. While it is located in the center of Downtown, the current plaza is not meeting the community’s needs.

The new San Pedro Piazza Project aims to redesign the plaza and create a vibrant public space for San Pedro locals and visitors. We are currently in the schematic design phase, and your answers to this survey will help us develop the design further.

As we’ve seen with the COVID-19 pandemic, local public spaces like this one are now more important than ever to enhance the quality of our daily lives. After you are done, please share this survey with your fellow San Pedro neighbors and friends and help shape the future of your community!

This project is brought to you jointly by the City of Los Angeles’ Council District 15 and the Bureau of Engineering (BOE). The design team is led by Gensler Los Angeles and includes KPFF and BrightView.