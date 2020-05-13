Funding Available for those in Need!

Harbor Area Neighborhood Relief Fund has been created to support the most vulnerable individuals and families in the harbor area who are in immediate need of assistance and resources.

The fund is designed to respond to individuals and families that are in immediate need.

Fund priorities include:

Recently unemployed

Homeless populations

Recently homeless residents living in temporary housing

Seniors or medically vulnerable populations with limited access to basic necessities

Similar needs within the vulnerable populations of the harbor area

Application is available on the website: