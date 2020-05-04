Chamber Launches Industry Roundtables to Support Reopening and Recovery

These are challenging times for our community. To support our businesses and help prepare for reopening and a successful economic recovery, the San Pedro Chamber of Commerce is launching a series of virtual Industry Roundtables. The purpose of the virtual meetings is to share information, discuss strategies for reopening, and take recommendations from the business community to share with elected officials.

We have created the following roundtables to support San Pedro businesses:

1) Restaurant & Hospitality Roundtable

2) Real Estate Roundtable

3) Salon Industry Roundtable

4) Legal Services Roundtable

5) Financial and Professional Services Roundtable

6) Retail Roundtable

7) Health & Wellness Roundtable

8) Nonprofit Collaborative

These virtual roundtables will be open to the entire business community, and will be chaired by chamber members and feature industry experts. The first roundtable will be held on May 6th at 2:00 pm and will focus on the restaurant and hospitality industry.

For more information on the roundtables or to register, please email Laura Avila at laura@sanpedrochamber.com