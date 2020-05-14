Advisory: COVID-19 Face Coverings

Mayor Eric Garcetti has issued an order requiring Angelenos to wear face coverings outside their homes.

The order will aid the fight against COVID-19, as restrictions are gradually eased to allow more people to return to work and outdoor recreation. The order exempts young children who are at risk of suffocation and people with certain disabilities from being required to wear a face covering.

Face coverings help stop the spread of the virus, and wearing them in public creates a layer of protection. However, a face covering is not a substitute for other critical measures to slow the spread of COVID-19 — most importantly, staying home as much as possible, washing hands frequently, and practicing safe physical distancing of at least 6 feet in all settings.

Frequently asked questions: What type of face covering should I wear?

All Angelenos, except for young children and people with certain disabilities, should make or purchase cloth face coverings to wear over their mouths and noses. Face coverings should be cleaned after each use. Medical grade and N95 masks are reserved for those who need them most and have the highest risk of infection, including medical professionals and healthcare workers. Where can I find a face covering?

You can make your own cloth face covering with a bandana, scarf, or piece of cloth. You can follow instructions available online from trusted sources, like the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). You can also find links to local manufacturers selling face coverings at the L.A. Protects website. These measures will help flatten the curve and save lives.

Visit Coronavirus.LACity.org/FaceCovering to view this order on the city website.

Visita Coronavirus.LACity.org/FaceCovering para más detalles, incluyendo excepciones para niños pequeños o personas con discapacidades.