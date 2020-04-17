Track Your Stimulus Check

Will I Receive An Economic Impact Payment?

As part of the Coronavirus/COVID-19 Federal Economic Impact Bill, some Americans this week are beginning to receive their stimulus checks, up to $1,200 per adult and $500 per child under 17 years old. The payment amounts are based on your adjusted gross income, as calculated in your most recent tax return, and the IRS is paying most checks via direct deposit — provided your information is already on file. The IRS has also released an online portal where you can track the status of your payment and sign up for a direct deposit. For more information and frequently asked questions, please visit: https://www.irs.gov/coronavirus/economic-impact-payment-information-center