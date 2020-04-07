Property Taxes: LA County Will Waive Late Penalties

MESSAGE FROM ASSEMBLYMEMBER PATRICK O’DONNELL

Property Taxes: Questions Answered

LA County Will Waive Late Penalties

Many of you have expressed concerns about the property tax deadline this Friday. While existing law does not allow counties to postpone the payment, the LA County Treasurer and Tax Collector offers the following assistance:

Los Angeles County property owners affected by COVID-19 can request that penalties be cancelled if they are unable to pay their property taxes by the April 10 deadline.

Beginning this Saturday, April 11, if you are unable to pay on time, you can submit a penalty waiver request.

You can also visit the LA County Treasurer and Tax Collector website, to review payment methods and several other online self-service options.

If you need additional assistance, please contact my district office at (562) 429-0470.

Sincerely,

Patrick O’Donnell

Assemblymember, 70th Assembly District