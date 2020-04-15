Learn more about the Angeleno Card

The Angeleno Card is an effort led by Mayor Eric Garcetti and the Mayor’s Fund for Los Angeles to provide direct financial assistance to Angelenos facing extreme economic hardship as a direct result of the COVID-19 crisis. The Angeleno Card aims to help low-wage hourly workers who had jobs in homes and restaurants, seasonal workers, and other workers such as day laborers, street vendors, or self-employed individuals who are experiencing heightened financial hardship because of COVID-19. This economic hardship may be due to job loss, severe reduction of work hours, or furloughs. This includes Angelenos who qualify for federal and state assistance but may not receive that financial support for weeks or longer.

To be eligible, applicants must provide documentation that confirms that 1) their household is in the City of Los Angeles, 2) their income fell below the Federal Poverty Level per household size before the COVID-19 crisis and 3) they have fallen into deeper economic hardship during the crisis because at least one household member lost a job or had a reduction in income of at least 50%. Immigration status is not considered in determining eligibility. Since this program is privately funded, any assistance received is not considered a public benefit and is not subject to the Public Charge rule.

Applications for the Angeleno Card will be available only online by visiting hcidla.lacity.org.

Individual applications can only be completed Tuesday April 14 through Thursday April 16, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. People without internet access or who need help applying online may call 213-252-3040, Tuesday April 14 through Thursday April 16, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Those who pre-qualify based on their online or telephone applications will be given an in person appointment at a designated community center. These centers cannot help anyone without an appointment. Applicants will need to provide documentation at this in-person appointment, and may be able to upload pictures or digital copies of documentation in advance. Approved applicants will receive a card in an amount ranging from $700-$1500 depending on income and household size.