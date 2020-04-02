The Los Angeles Housing & Community Investment Department’s Eviction Protections page (website) has been updated as of March 31 to reflect the new ordinance, including the “rent increase freeze” on RSO rentals.

  • Currently, the HCIDLA Hotline is scheduled to operate weekends to assist tenants and landlords during the month of April.
  • The best source of FAQ is the HCIDLA COVID-19 page as it is more comprehensive, and will have the latest info, also can be Google translated on demand.
  • Highly Recommend – constituents contact HCIDLA so that, if necessary, cases are properly and timely documented and communication with tenants/landlords can begin even sooner.

HOTLINE: 1-866-557-7368  M-F 8:30A-4:30P, and Sat and Sun, 10A-3P

Or online: hcidla.lacity.org/ask-hcidla

 

FOR MORE RESOURCES READ OUR 4/2/20 NEWSLETTER HERE