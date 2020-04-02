- Currently, the HCIDLA Hotline is scheduled to operate weekends to assist tenants and landlords during the month of April.
- The best source of FAQ is the HCIDLA COVID-19 page as it is more comprehensive, and will have the latest info, also can be Google translated on demand.
- Highly Recommend – constituents contact HCIDLA so that, if necessary, cases are properly and timely documented and communication with tenants/landlords can begin even sooner.
HOTLINE: 1-866-557-7368 M-F 8:30A-4:30P, and Sat and Sun, 10A-3P
Or online: hcidla.lacity.org/ask-hcidla
