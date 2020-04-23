Drive Thru Food Giveaway Ceremony and Virtual Music Concert

To register for the free Zoom concert and ceremony email victimvoices@yahoo.com for the password.

JFMC (Justice for Murdered Children) is hosting a Drive Thru Food Giveaway this coming, at 1039 W. Elberon Ave in San Pedro. They are also hosting a Virtual Music Concert from 4PM – 7PM via Zoom.

Walk ups are welcome and will be given groceries too. Food giveaway is free and open to all no requirements needed.

Virtual Music Concert and Ceremony on Zoom, 4:00 PM-7:00 PM, Guest Speakers and performances from three awesome groups.

The 2020 National Crime Victims’ Rights Week theme—Seek Justice | Ensure Victims’ Rights | Inspire Hope— recognizes that education on crime victims’ rights is key to ensuring that all participants in the criminal justice process acknowledge and support those rights.

National Crime Victims’ Rights Week, April 19-April 25, 2020

If you have any questions 310-547-5362 or victimvoices@yahoo.com