Councilman Buscaino has secured funding for the production and delivery of meals for our seniors in Council District 15 that may not be able to adequately receive food during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Councilman is planning to partner with our local businesses/restaurants and non-profit organizations in order to accomplish this. We are working diligently and have received a number of responses from businesses/restaurants that are interested in assisting our senior population.
The CD15 office would like to request your assistance by helping distribute this form to our senior population that are part of your respective senior clubs. If they do not have access to email, they can also sign up by calling our office at (310) 732-4515. Please keep in mind that filling out this form does not guarantee a meal. The office will contact them to notify them if they will be receiving meals and when.
Any additional questions regarding this program can be directed to Aksel Palacios at aksel.palacios@lacity.org.
Ryan Ferguson | San Pedro Field Deputy
Councilman Joe Buscaino
Council District 15 | City of Los Angeles | 310.732.4515