Public Access Investment Plan (PAIP) – Postponed

Dear Neighborhood Council Member –

I hope all is well and that you had a great weekend! Please note that the Public Access Investment Plan (PAIP) was expected to be on the Board of Harbor Commissioners (BOHC) agenda this Thursday, March 5th. It will not be on this Thursday’s agenda and I anticipated it to be on the agenda for the following BOHC meeting which will be held on Thursday, March 19th at 9am in the Harbor Department Administration building located at 425 S. Palos Verdes Street in San Pedro. Please feel free to pass this information on to your stakeholders and I’ll keep you updated….

Kind regards,

Augie Bezmalinovich

Community Affairs Advocate

Port of Los Angeles

310-732-3503