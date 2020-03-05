Supervisor Hahn Instructs County to Explore Purchasing Little Sisters of the Poor

San Pedro, CA—At the instruction of Supervisor Janice Hahn, Los Angeles County is exploring purchasing the Little Sisters of the Poor in San Pedro. The home for the elderly poor announced last week that it would seek a new operator after 115 years of operation in LA County.

“I think that the County would be a capable and compassionate operator and would be able to continue the sisters’ mission of providing a safe and comfortable home for people who really have no where else to turn,” said Supervisor Janice Hahn.

In a motion passed today by the Board of Supervisors, Hahn instructed the County’s Chief Executive Office Real Estate Division to pursue negotiations to acquire the Little Sisters of the Poor location with the intent of preserving it as a home for low-income seniors. While the residents have been assured that they can move to another Residence that the Little Sisters of the Poor operates, many will stay and hope for the best outcome with the new owner or operator.