To view the complete list of all coronavirus / COVID-19 updates shared with Neighborhood Councils to date, visit this link: http://tiny.cc/NCcoronavirusupdates
Tuesday March 17, 2020
“COVID-19 news for NCs: LAUSD meals & remote education; senior meal service; parking restrictions relaxed (3/17)”
- Mayor’s coronavirus updates now daily on his Facebook (get a cut/paste social media post and graphic)
- Senior Centers close but meals continue to be provided (learn how)
- LAUSD: pickup meals for students at 60 Grab & Go Centers (see map)
- Some parking restrictions relaxed – see the list, including residential street sweeping
- LAUSD: students get free remote programming from TV/online partners
Monday March 16, 2020
“COVID-19 News for NCs: reminder invite to our Q&A teleconference; LA food supply update; Mayor halts evictions, closes gathering places (3/16)”
- Reminder: teleconference invite for current NC board members w/DONE General Manager Tues 3/17 6pm. Questions due by noon 3/17.
- Mayor: residential evictions moratorium + bars, movie theaters, gyms close; restaurants are takeout only
- Major: LA food supply is constantly restocked – grocery store update
Friday March 13, 2020
“COVID-19 News for NCs: Get your questions answered at our live Q&A”
- Live Q&A session invite for NC board members
- Social media/newsletter graphics for announcing meeting/event suspension
- LAUSD closes
- LADWP on tap water safety, financial assistance, and service continuity
Thursday March 12, 2020
“COVID-19: NC meetings suspended + other news NCs need to know (3/12)” https://conta.cc/2W8UeRf
- Suspension of all NC meetings/events
- Directives from Mayor Garcetti & Governor Newsom
- How we plan to keep NCs informed
Friday March 6, 2020
“Neighborhood Councils & Coronavirus: How you can help + Tips for your meetings”
- Mayor’s official declaration of emergency
- NC Emergency Authority – what it is and how to use it