EmpowerLA List of Coronavirus updates shared with Neighborhood Councils



Tuesday March 17, 2020

“COVID-19 news for NCs: LAUSD meals & remote education; senior meal service; parking restrictions relaxed (3/17)”

https://conta.cc/3a0gzoq

Mayor’s coronavirus updates now daily on his Facebook (get a cut/paste social media post and graphic)

Senior Centers close but meals continue to be provided (learn how)

LAUSD: pickup meals for students at 60 Grab & Go Centers (see map)

Some parking restrictions relaxed – see the list, including residential street sweeping

LAUSD: students get free remote programming from TV/online partners

Monday March 16, 2020

“COVID-19 News for NCs: reminder invite to our Q&A teleconference; LA food supply update; Mayor halts evictions, closes gathering places (3/16)”

https://conta.cc/3b5Givx

Reminder: teleconference invite for current NC board members w/DONE General Manager Tues 3/17 6pm. Questions due by noon 3/17.

Mayor: residential evictions moratorium + bars, movie theaters, gyms close; restaurants are takeout only

Major: LA food supply is constantly restocked – grocery store update

Friday March 13, 2020

“COVID-19 News for NCs: Get your questions answered at our live Q&A”

https://conta.cc/2WbhfTN

Live Q&A session invite for NC board members

Social media/newsletter graphics for announcing meeting/event suspension

LAUSD closes

LADWP on tap water safety, financial assistance, and service continuity

Thursday March 12, 2020

“COVID-19: NC meetings suspended + other news NCs need to know (3/12)” https://conta.cc/2W8UeRf

Suspension of all NC meetings/events

Directives from Mayor Garcetti & Governor Newsom

How we plan to keep NCs informed

Friday March 6, 2020

“Neighborhood Councils & Coronavirus: How you can help + Tips for your meetings”

https://conta.cc/2PTB2mB