The goal of the Community Benefit Grant Program is to meaningfully address the impacts of Port of Los Angeles and port-related activity in the Los Angeles neighborhoods of San Pedro and Wilmington. Port operations and port-related activity may lead to impacts on air quality, water quality, environmental noise exposure, marine life and local ecology, community safety and hazards, land use, limit access to natural spaces and community resources, and public health.

With these impacts in mind, we at HCBF hope to continue to serve our mission of investing in improving the quality of life of communities impacted by port-serving industries.

What We’re Looking For

For Round 7 of the Community Benefit Grant Program, HCBF is seeking proposals that address the goals described above, but especially are interested in the following topics areas: Air Quality; Land Use & Community Safety; Access to Natural and Other Community Resources; and Community Health & Education.