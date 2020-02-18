|We will be posting a recorded webinar on the Community Benefit Grant program page that will provide more information on the application process as a supplement to the Request for Letters of Interest.
Our Letter of Interest (LOI) submission process is exclusively online through Submittable. We do not accept paper-based or e-mail submissions. If you have any questions or need assistance, please feel free to call us at 310-997-7116, or e-mail Tamanna, tamanna@hcbf.org.
To submit your LOI, visit our online LOI submission form, create a Submittable log-in, and submit your request. You can save your work and upload attachments through the form.
Letters of Interest (LOI) are due by 4pm, Friday, March 27th, 2020.