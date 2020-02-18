Community Benefit Grant Program
Round 7
Request for Letters of Interest

Deadline for Submission: Friday, March 27th, 2020 by 4PM PST
We (the Harbor Community Benefit Foundation) are excited to launch Round 7 of our Community Benefit Grant program! To date, the Community Benefit grant program has awarded $6.3 million to organizations supporting the communities of Wilmington and San Pedro. Round 7 will award up to $250,000 in grant funds.

The goal of the Community Benefit Grant Program is to meaningfully address the impacts of Port of Los Angeles and port-related activity in the Los Angeles neighborhoods of San Pedro and Wilmington. Port operations and port-related activity may lead to impacts on air quality, water quality, environmental noise exposure, marine life and local ecology, community safety and hazards, land use, limit access to natural spaces and community resources, and public health.

With these impacts in mind, we at HCBF hope to continue to serve our mission of investing in improving the quality of life of communities impacted by port-serving industries.

What We’re Looking For

For Round 7 of the Community Benefit Grant Program, HCBF is seeking proposals that address the goals described above, but especially are interested in the following topics areas: Air QualityLand Use & Community SafetyAccess to Natural and Other Community Resources; and Community Health & Education.
Read the Request for Letters of Interest
For details on the kinds of projects and programs we are looking for, visit the Community Benefit Grant Program page or view examples of past funding.

LOI Process
We will be posting a recorded webinar on the Community Benefit Grant program page that will provide more information on the application process as a supplement to the Request for Letters of Interest.

Our Letter of Interest (LOI) submission process is exclusively online through Submittable. We do not accept paper-based or e-mail submissions. If you have any questions or need assistance, please feel free to call us at 310-997-7116, or e-mail Tamanna, tamanna@hcbf.org.

To submit your LOI, visit our online LOI submission form, create a Submittable log-in, and submit your request. You can save your work and upload attachments through the form.

Letters of Interest (LOI) are due by 4pm, Friday, March 27th, 2020. 
Start a Letter of Interest

Community Benefit Round 7 Webinar 

We will be sharing a recorded presentation as a supplement to the Request for LOI and will further discuss the LOI and RFP application process. The presentation will be shared via our email list, social media, and will be posted on the HCBF website by next week.

For any additional questions, please email Tamanna Rahman at tamanna@hcbf.org. Thank you!