Call for Candidates to fill Vacant Board Seat

The Central San Pedro Neighborhood Council (CeSPNC) is looking for community members to fill three vacant At-Large Board Member positions for the term expiring June 2021. (Click on the red “Click for Details” button above to fill out the on-line application form).

What is the purpose of the Central San Pedro Neighborhood Council?

The CeSPNC functions in an advisory capacity to various Los Angeles City Departments and elected officials through meetings and various forms of communications, as well as promoting a strong sense of neighborhood by bringing stakeholders together to work on activities that enhance the livelihood of the community.

Who can be a Candidate?

Any Stakeholder at least 18 years of age is eligible to run for the office of Board Member.

A “Stakeholder” is defined as those who live, work, or own property in the neighborhood and also to those who declare a stake in the neighborhood and affirm the factual basis for it.

The term of service for this vacant position is through June 2021.

CSPNC Boundaries:

The Council is bounded on the west commencing at the intersection of 18th Street and Leland Street, then northerly along the center line of Leland Street to 7th Street, then easterly on 7th Street to Meyler Street, then northerly on Meyler Street to 1st Street, then west on 1st Street to Bandini Street, the northerly along the center line of Bandini Street to Upland Avenue, then easterly on Upland Avenue to Meyler Street, then northerly on Meyler Street to Miraflores Avenue, then easterly on Miraflores Avenue to Pacific Avenue, then northerly on Pacific Avenue to a point where it intersects with the centerline of the Southwest Channel of Los Angeles Harbor, then easterly along the center line of the Southwest Channel to the point where it intersects with the Main Channel in the Turning Basin of the Port of Los Angeles, then southerly along the center line of the Main Channel to a point where it intersects with the center line of the San Pedro slip of the Port of Los Angeles, then northerly along the center line of 14th Street, then westerly along the center line of 14th Street to a point 100 feet west of Pacific Avenue, then southerly along a line 100 feet west of Pacific Avenue to 18th Street, then westerly along the center line of 18th Street to Leland Street. (VIEW MAP)

