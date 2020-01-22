San Pedro Shelter Update from Janice Hahn

This is the first time that the faith community, the business community and the Central SPNC have come together on this issue in over 5 years. And it was our Homeless Committee that took the lead in making this happen.

I am proud of the part our NC has taken in this and I look forward to Central playing a vital part in other critical issues in the days to come.

Please pass on my congratulations to the entire council – James Preston Allen.

Read below from Janice’s Journal:

My plan for a 40-bed, 3-year temporary emergency shelter at the empty County Health building at 122 W. 8th St. San Pedro was approved by the Board of Supervisors at Tuesday’s meeting.

This shelter will have 24/7 security, wrap-around services like case management and mental health care, and will provide residents with 3 meals a day plus snacks. It will also have housing navigators to connect residents with long-term housing that meets their needs and keeps them off of the streets permanently. A Sheriff’s Homeless Outreach Services Team (HOST) will also collaborate with local LAPD units to conduct outreach efforts in the encampments around the shelter.

On Thursday night I headed to the Central San Pedro Neighborhood Council to tell them more about this plan. It received unanimous support from the council members.

122 W. 8th St. doesn’t need many improvements to get it ready to take in residents. I am hopeful that the Department of Public Works can get to work on repairs quickly so that we can open this shelter as soon as possible. Thank you to everyone from the community who has put their support behind this important project over these past few weeks.