Janice Hahn’s Proposal for a Temporary Shelter in San Pedro

With the crisis on our streets, we need to get everyone into shelter as soon as we possibly can.

That is why I have proposed a plan to use an empty County building at 8th and Beacon in downtown San Pedro as a temporary shelter for three years until we break ground on our long-term housing project at this site. My office received a proposal from Harbor Interfaith to put 40 beds in this building with 24/7 security and wrap-around services so that we can move the people in the nearby encampments inside.

Earlier this week my staff and I presented our plan to the Central San Pedro Neighborhood Council Homelessness Committee and the San Pedro Chamber of Commerce Quality of Life Committee. The votes in both committees were unanimous to support the project.

You can read more information about this proposal in The Daily Breeze. LINK TO ARTICLE