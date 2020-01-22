The Draft Environmental Impact Report for the Proposed Sidewalk Repair Program Is Now Available!
  • The purpose of the proposed Sidewalk Repair Program is to continue and expand the implementation of Safe Sidewalks LA.
  • The proposed Sidewalk Repair Program would repair and upgrade sidewalks and curb ramps throughout the City of Los Angeles.
  • Street tree removals and replacements, along with utility relocations, may be needed.
  • The City may adopt policies and/or ordinances to assist in the efficient administration of the proposed Sidewalk Repair Program and its objectives.
  • The Draft Environmental Impact Report (Draft EIR) is prepared to analyze and disclose the potential environmental impacts as a result of the proposed Sidewalk Repair Program.
  • The Draft EIR and technical studies are now available for public review and comment at: sidewalks.lacity.org/environmental-review-process.
  • Comments can be made during the 60-day Public Review Period lasting from December 26, 2019 to February 24, 2020.
  • Comments can be made via the program websiteemail, mail or at any of the 7 public meetings held during the Public Review Period. Further details are available below and on the program website.
Join Us at the Draft EIR Meetings!

Learn more & give feedback about the proposed Project & Draft EIR

Wednesday, January 29, 2020
5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.		 Thursday, January 30, 2020
6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.		 Wednesday, February 5, 2020
6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Sunland – Tujunga Branch Library
7771 Foothill Blvd.,
Tujunga, CA 91042		 Watts Senior Citizen Center
1657 E. Century Blvd.,
Los Angeles, CA 90002		 Lafayette Multipurpose Community Center
625 S. Lafayette Park Pl.,
Los Angeles, CA 90057
Thursday, February 6, 2020
6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.		 Wednesday, February 12, 2020
6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Reseda Recreation Center
18411 Victory Blvd.,
Reseda, CA 91335		 Westchester Senior Citizen Center
8740 Lincoln Blvd.,
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Thursday, February 13, 2020
6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.		 Saturday, February 15, 2020
10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
Normandale Recreation Center
22400 Halldale Ave.,
Torrance, CA 90501		 Robert Louis Stevenson Branch Library
803 Spence St.,
Los Angeles, CA 90023