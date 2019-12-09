Whirlwind of new residential development in San Pedro brings opportunity, loss and challenges

San Pedro is about to get a little — and maybe a lot — more crowded.

It’s hard to miss the surge of construction going on in the port town these days. A whirlwind of development is sweeping through the community, with new residential projects alone potentially bringing more than 3,000 new units online in the coming decade, about 2,000 of them in the downtown San Pedro area. One of the first projects, a seven-story, 375-unit apartment building that began construction in 2017 at 550 Palos Verdes St., is set to open in the spring of 2020.

CLICK HERE TO READ THE FULL DAILY BREEZE ARTICLE BY DONNA LITTLEJOHN.