The City Planning Dept. to hold Public Information Session on Mello Act Draft Ordinance

The Mello Act seeks to preserve and expand the number of affordable dwelling units in the Coastal Zone areas of the State of California. This Public Information Session is conducted by the City Planning Dept.

Information Session:

Thursday, January 23, 2020

Peck Park Community Center Auditorium

560 N Western Ave

Los Angeles, CA 90732

6pm – 8pm