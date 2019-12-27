LA County Natural History Museum SuperProject 5

SuperProject 4 – March 2020-February 2021

The SuperProject is a one year long free communty science program run by the Urban Nature Research Center (UNRC) at the NHMLAC. It is the world’s largest urban biodiversity survey. NHMLAC scientists partner with and teach participants to make nature observations using smartphones in their own neighborhoods to better understand nature in the Los Angeles area.

Expanding on the UNRC’s tremendously successful community science project, we are seeking to double our number of participants for SuperProject 4 in 2020.

SuperProject 4 participants of all ages will be taught to make iNaturalist observations of wildlife and to easily collect scientific data by surveying open spaces and their neighborhoods. They will complete two of these brief surveys every month for a year between March 1, 2020 and February 28, 2021.

In addition to learning about their local wildlife, SuperProject 4 participants will have the opportunity to connect with an amazing group of community scientists and NHMLAC researchers through special events, social media, field trips, and meet-ups throughout the year. They will have access to NHMLAC experts who will help them to hone their observation and photography skills. And, they will be invited to some great parties, earn awards for their observations, and have a chance to win exciting prizes.

If you would like to learn more about the SuperProject 4, please visit nhm.org/superproject, and read “Why You Should Join the SuperProject”