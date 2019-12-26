The Draft Environmental Impact Report for the Proposed Sidewalk Repair Program Is Now Available!
- The purpose of the proposed Sidewalk Repair Program is to continue and expand the implementation of Safe Sidewalks LA.
- The proposed Sidewalk Repair Program would repair and upgrade sidewalks and curb ramps throughout the City of Los Angeles.
- Street tree removals and replacements, along with utility relocations, may be needed.
- The City may adopt policies and/or ordinances to assist in the efficient administration of the proposed Sidewalk Repair Program and its objectives.
- The Draft Environmental Impact Report (Draft EIR) is prepared to analyze and disclose the potential environmental impacts as a result of the proposed Sidewalk Repair Program.
- The Draft EIR and technical studies are now available for public review and comment at: sidewalks.lacity.org/environmental-review-process.
- Comments can be made during the 60-day Public Review Period lasting from December 26, 2019 to February 24, 2020.
- Comments can be made via the program website, email, mail or at any of the 7 public meetings held during the Public Review Period. Further details are available below and on the program website.
Join Us at the Draft EIR Meetings!
Learn more & give feedback about the proposed Project & Draft EIR
|
|Thursday, February 6, 2020
6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
|Wednesday, February 12, 2020
6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
|Reseda Recreation Center
18411 Victory Blvd.,
Reseda, CA 91335
|Westchester Senior Citizen Center
8740 Lincoln Blvd.,
Los Angeles, CA 90045
|Thursday, February 13, 2020
6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
|Saturday, February 15, 2020
10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
|Normandale Recreation Center
22400 Halldale Ave.,
Torrance, CA 90501
|Robert Louis Stevenson Branch Library
803 Spence St.,
Los Angeles, CA 90023