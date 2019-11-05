“We are here to join others in the cause to stop this epidemic,” Los Angeles Unified Superintendent Austin
Beutner said. “The money we are spending to deal with the trauma vaping is bringing into our schools, is
money not spent on instruction. By filing this lawsuit today, we are taking a step toward ensuring those
responsible will pay the price to repair the harm done to our students, our schools and the communities we
serve.”
- VIEW PRESS RELEASE HERE
- Anti Vaping Press Conference Superintendent Austin Beutner Remarks in SPANISH
- MEDIA CONTACT: Angela Bailey 909.286.4040 bailey@psblaw.com
- PRESS CONFERENCE VIDEO AVAILABLE: https://lausd.wistia.com/medias/qxle3z1kcw
- DOWNLOAD SUPERINTENDENT BEUTNER’S REMARKS: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1aIfvesmQrU5aW6lOsDA7JigWfSSGBIZx/view?usp=sharing
- DOWNLOAD COMPLAINT AND CASE MATERIALS: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/a4r361v9j4pn6kp/AADcZFkMAys0NfXLSAaqgswca?dl=0