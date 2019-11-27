Homeless Shelters to Open Early

LOS ANGELES COUNTY WINTER SHELTERS TO OPEN EARLY

LOCAL GOVERNMENT OFFICIALS MOVE TO OPEN SOME SHELTERS EARLY DUE TO INCLEMENT WEATHER FORECASTED FOR THE THANKSGIVING HOLIDAY.

Los Angeles, CA—With inclement weather on the horizon, the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA), announced that it would start the 2019-2020 Winter Shelter Program early. Seven emergency shelter locations will open November 26, 27, and 29 for the 2019-2020 Winter Shelter season. These emergency shelters will offer 271 beds to help people experiencing homelessness escape the inclement weather that is expected in the Los Angeles region this week. The rest of LAHSA’s Winter Shelter portfolio will open throughout December. In total, this season’s Winter Shelter Program will offer 1,232 beds at 16 locations throughout Los Angeles County. These beds will be available through March 31, 2020.

“With serious winter weather impacting our community ahead of the launch date of the Winter Shelter Program, LAHSA, the City of Los Angeles, and the County of Los Angeles saw it was necessary to open these shelters immediately to help as many of our most vulnerable residents as possible,” said Peter Lynn, Executive Director at LAHSA.

The Winter Shelter Program consists of several temporary emergency shelters that provide a warm place to sleep, food, and access to supportive services and housing assistance to our homeless neighbors.