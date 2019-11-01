Events this weekend at El Pueblo Historical Monument Downtown LA

Today, as a department of the City of Los Angeles, El Pueblo is a living museum that continues to fulfill its unique role as the historic and symbolic heart of the city of Los Angeles. It attracts over 2 million visitors annually who are eager to view the free museums and attractions. Link to the city’s El Pueblo website.

Events this weekend:

Traditional Event : Dia de Los Muertos – Novenario Processions

Come to Olvera Street for nightly processions – a colorful parade of “Living Muertos” honoring ancient traditions and modern-day celebrations of Day of the Dead. All processions are free and open to the public. Free champurrado (Mexican hot chocolate) and pan dulce (sweet bread) available to guests while supplies last.

Nightly Through Saturday, November 2, 2019

Spiritual Cleansing/Blessings by The Tatalejos begin as early as 6:30 p.m. Nightly processions begin as early as 7:00 p.m.

*Please plan ahead and make proper travel arrangements if considering to attend on Friday, November 1, 2019 or Saturday, November 2, 2019.*

Olvera Street & Plaza Kiosko

125 Paseo de la Plaza, Los Angeles, CA 90012

Fiesta Muertos

This year’s two-day Fiesta Muertos, or Day of the Dead Festival, will feature live, cultural entertainment, theater performances, community altars, face painting, family-friendly activities, and more. This event is free is open to the public.

Saturday, November 2, 2019 & Sunday, November 3, 2019

10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. both days

(the last Novenario procession will take place on Saturday, 11/2 after Fiesta Muertos)

Plaza Kiosko

125 Paseo de la Plaza, Los Angeles, CA 90012

Exhibit

The annual Sacred Memories 2019: Cross Cultural Expressions of Day of the Dead art exhibit will feature various artistic interpretations that explore the world’s rituals that venerate the departed, including Dia de los Muertos (first observed by the indigenous peoples of Latin America).

Open now through November 24, 2019

Open Weekends (Saturday & Sunday) | 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

El Tranquilo Gallery

W-19 Olvera Street, Los Angeles, CA 90012

Exhibit – Through Nature’s Lens: Arts, Corrections, and Fire Management in the Santa Monica Mountains

Presented by the National Park Service, El Pueblo Historical Monument, and El Pueblo Park Association, this exhibition displays artworks from Andrea Bersaglieri, Ken Marchionno, and Kim Abeles in collaboration with the Firefighting Women Inmates of Camp 13.

Open now through December 29, 2019

Wednesday – Sunday | 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Gateway to Nature Center

130 Paseo de la Plaza, Los Angeles, CA 90012