Board appoints Lisa DeNiscia to fill vacant board seat

Lisa DeNiscia’s candidate statement: “I want to run for a Board seat because I’m optimistic and excited about San Pedro’s future and want to help solve problems in this time of rapid societal change. I believe I have the skills to resolve problems in a cooperative and collaborative way, understanding that it is necessary to take into consideration the diversity of opinions, ideas, and desires expressed by community members. I approach challenges and competing interests with an open mind and a strategy of negotiation and compromise, and before making recommendations I engage in careful and thoughtful analysis. I want to help!”

Welcome to the Board Lisa!