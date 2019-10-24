Community Vote for Action Activity Ideas

Rancho San Pedro has grant funding for community action activities. A list of potential projects has been developed that meet the grant criteria. Now they are asking the community – anyone in San Pedro – to vote on them.

The community will be placing their ballots for any number of ideas they would like to see implemented. Residents of San Pedro or the Barton-Hill neighborhood will be able to participate in the voting process. The Barton Hill Neighborhood boundaries are considered to be from 7th Street to O’Farrell and Gaffey to Harbor.