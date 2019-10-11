Board Appoints Two New Members

At the October 10, 2019 Board & Stakeholder Meeting, the Board appointed two new members to the Council. Linda Alexander and Cathy Familiathe both have previous experience within the Neighborhood Council system and are a welcome addition to the Board. Linda has already been active with the Central SPNC as a member of the Finance Committee and Cathy was the very first Board Secretary when the Central San Pedro NC was formed in 2002. Another vacant board seat was announced at this month’s meeting and will be filled next month. Interested stakeholders can apply here.