Connecting Angelenos with Emergency Prep Resources

A message from L.A. Controller Ron Galperin:

Dear Neighbors: To promote local emergency planning, I recently released “Get Ready L.A.,” a new online resource map of emergency services and programs funded by the City of Los Angeles. Earthquakes, fires, floods and other major disasters are an unfortunate reality in a large metropolis like Los Angeles, but the City invests a great deal of resources to make sure our communities know what to do and where to turn when disaster strikes. Get Ready L.A. maps the locations of L.A.’s fire stations, police stations and other important civic buildings that Angelenos can access before and after a disaster. Also featured are the emergency preparedness functions of the City’s Emergency Management Department (EMD) — the City’s preparedness hub. The department coordinates the City’s Emergency Operations Center, emergency plans and outreach, and all training and exercises for disaster response teams. EMD is also in charge of emergency prep tools like NotifyLA, ShakeAlertLA and Ready Your LA Neighborhood (RYLAN). This new resource map is part of my goal to use data, technology and innovation to promote government transparency, and connect the public with resources and services offered by the City of Los Angeles. I encourage you to explore Get Ready L.A. today at https://lacontroller.org/getreadyla, and learn more about how you can sign up for critical alerts, enroll in community emergency response training and prepare your neighborhood for emergencies. Happy National Emergency Preparedness Month!

Very truly yours,

RON GALPERIN L.A. Controller