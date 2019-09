City Council Confirms Raquel Beltrán’s Appointment as Neighborhood Empowerment General Manager

On Tuesday September 3, 2019, the Los Angeles City Council unanimously voted to confirm Mayor Garcetti’s appointment of Raquel Beltrán as the new General Manager of the Department of Neighborhood Empowerment. Congratulations and welcome to the Neighborhood Council system, Raquel! If you haven’t yet had the chance to meet her, Raquel will be one of the headline speakers at the opening session of Congress of Neighborhoods on September 28th.